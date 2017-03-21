FOUR SEASONS HOTELS AND RESORTS NAMED “GREAT PLACE TO WORK LEGEND” ON FORTUNE’S “100 BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR” LIST Employees recognise Four Seasons as an employer of choice for 20th year in a row

March 13, 2017 — Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has been named among the “100 Best Companies to Work For” list by Fortune. The world’s leading luxury hospitality company is honoured to have been named by its employees to this prestigious list. This is the 20th consecutive year that Four Seasons has been recognized as a “Great Place to Work Legend” and one of only 12 organisations to be included on the list since its inception in 1998.

The list is based on employee ratings of their workplace culture including the pride they take in their jobs, the level of trust they feel towards leaders, and the camaraderie they experience with co-workers.

“One of our primary goals on Anguilla is to be the Best Employer on the Island and this recognition helps us to know that we’re doing the right things to ensure our employees are happy and proud to work for Four Seasons,” stated Dorla Hodge, Human Resources Director for Four Seasons Anguilla.

“I’ve worked for Four Seasons for more than 25 years and have witnessed and experienced an immense source of pride of a great working environment,” says Ilse Harley, General Manager for Four Seasons Anguilla. “It is our goal on Anguilla to hire the finest employees who will thrive in a working atmosphere where they feel this is the BEST place to work on Anguilla.”

Five Benefits of Working at Four Seasons Anguilla

1. Offers employees long term careers with the opportunity to live and work anywhere in the world with more than 100 Four Seasons hotels worldwide

2. Amazing FS employee benefits: enjoy complimentary nights at other Four Seasons hotels, insurance, free meals, and more!

3. One of the strongest service charge programs on island distributed equally among all employees.

4. Robust Rewards and Recognition Program:

• Employee of the month wins $350

• Manager of the Quarter wins $500

• Employee of the year wins $1000, 2 round trip tickets to Nevis, 3 night stay for 2 at FS Nevis

• Manager of the year wins $1,500, round trip tickets for 2 to Miami, 2 night stay for 2 at FS Miami and plaque)

5. Great mentorship/coaches and the development of hospitality/leadership skills

A Legendary Culture of Service

Much has been written about Four Seasons service culture and the company’s ability to deliver the highest levels of service excellence and personalised guest experiences consistently across its global portfolio. It is a reputation that Four Seasons has worked hard to earn and maintain for more than fifty years, and one that is grounded in the Golden Rule – the simple belief in treating others as one would like to be treated. This universal philosophy unites more than 45,000 Four Seasons employees in 43 countries around the world, helping the company attract top candidates in every market where it operates.

As the company grows, Four Seasons continues to extend its service excellence to new destinations, creating exciting opportunities for professional development and employment around the world. In 2016 Four Seasons added nine hotels and resorts to its portfolio, a record number of openings in the history of the company. This year, Four Seasons introduced new hotels in Tianjin and in London at Ten Trinity Square, with additional openings planned for 2017 and beyond in Surfside, Florida; Tunis; Kuwait; Megève, France; Desroches Island, Seychelles; Philadelphia; Montreal; Sao Paulo; Kuala Lumpur; and Bengaluru.