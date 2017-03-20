FIRST EVER LADY MEX “SHE FIXED THAT” WOMEN’S WORKSHOP

On Saturday March 11, 2017 in celebrating Women’s Week women between the ages of 18 and 50 participated in a one-day two session LadyMex “She Fixed That” Workshop, on basic Vehicle Maintenance Guide for Women, at the Anguilla Community College. Under the theme: “Be Bold and Beautiful and know your car…educating and empowering women, to drive with confidence…,”the workshop was facilitated by two certified female technicians, Ms Renée Ambrose Edwards and Ms Jodi-ann Joseph out of Antigua. They taught the women how to check their vehicle engine oil, brake fluid, transmission fluid, washer fluid, engine coolant, change a tire and much more.

The Commissioner and two members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force delivered a session on Traffic Tips, and safe driving, which was well received and appreciated by the participants.

Upon completion of the workshop the evaluation showed that all participants were definitely more educated about their vehicles, were empowered and felt it was a very rewarding experience whereby the workshop exceeded their expectations. Results also indicated that they would not only recommend the training to other ladies but would also be interested in doing further training in this field, remarked Ms Jacqueline Niles of R J Pitstop Express.

Mr. Kenneth Hodge of Home Affairs expressed thanks to R J Pitstop Express, Unbeweavable Divas for having the Department partner in the workshop, and is happy that the association was willing to be part of Women’s Week. Mr. Hodge is looking forward for next year’s workshop as plans are already being discussed. Commendation was made for such a workshop as one the ladies is now willing to show off her skills to look at vehicles. It is very important that women carry out preventive maintenance which ensures they don’t have any problems. Mr. Hodge is hoping that a Men’s Workshop can be done to increase their knowledge as well.

Expressing sincere gratitude on behalf of the Dean, Management & Staff of the Anguilla Community College, Ms Shellecia Brooks-Johnson was very excited about the first ever LadyMex Workshop on the island. Women across the world are making strides in various industries, businesses and institutions and this initiative is worthwhile. Special thanks were extended to the women of LadyMex for such an initiative, and to the organisers.

Ms Kerchelle JnCharles of Digicel congratulated all the women for their participation as they are now empowered to go forward as they can now go out and help themselves.

Ms Renee Ambrose Edwards “Lady Mex”, an Engineer for LIAT, a Super Model, a drag racer, extended her gratitude to the Anguilla team for having them and looks forward for another workshop.

Following the workshop, the closing ceremony was held at RJ Pitstop Express in South Hill. RJ Pitstop Express is a new auto

motive business that was recently opened in January 2017 by proprietor Raymond Niles. This new business provides a wide range of items such as Automotive Supplies & Accessories, Car Audio, Electronics and DVD sale and Rentals.

Ms Rebecca Webster expressed sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairsand all supporters, sponsors and contributors for making the event a success. This workshop received the proud support and sponsorship of DIGICEL, the Anguilla Community College and a number of small businesses such as Aronel Water and Larry’s Catering.