Financial Contribution to Valley Youth Development Initiative

On Friday 10th March 2017, Ms. Gina Brooks presented the Chairperson of The Valley Youth Development Initiative, Mr. Derrick Richardson, with a check for XCD 1,773.54 towards the development of The Valley Youth and Community Centre.

The contribution to The Valley Development Youth Initiative came about as a result of an initiative which Gina Brooks launched in 2015, by adding an element of charitable giving to various causes on Anguilla to an annual gathering of her family, relatives and friends. Gina sees this as a way of getting the community involved in giving back to various organisations and causes on Anguilla.

The 2016 recipients were the 2nd Anguilla Boys Brigade of the Ebenezer Methodist Church and The Valley Youth Development Initiative (Valley Youth Development Centre Project) being spearheaded under the auspices of the Department of Youth and Culture. In 2015 The Arijah Foundation and the Dove Centre were the recipients of the contributions. Total contributions are distributed equally between the selected recipients.

On behalf of her family, relatives and friends – Gina proudly handed over cheques and cash totalling EC$1773.54 to Mr Derrick Richardson, Chairperson of The Valley Youth Development Initiative.

The Valley Youth Development Initiative and the Department of Youth and Culture expressed their gratitude to Ms. Brooks, her family and friends for their thoughtful contribution to The Valley Community and its young people.

– Press Release