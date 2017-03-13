Father of the Nation’s Birthday 2017 (Address by Chief Minister Victor Banks)

My People,

This is the first time since a holiday was designated in honour of the birthday of the Father of the Nation, the late Hon. James Ronald Webster, when he is not with us in the flesh to acknowledge our expressions of gratitude for his contribution and the celebration of his life.

This time therefore must for his family; friends; and indeed the entire community of Anguilla evoke, once more, many of those very sentiments of loss and grief that we experienced just a few short months ago. Our thoughts must especially be with his dear wife Mrs. Cleopatra Webster; his children and siblings who will at this time face moments of sadness beyond our imagination.

In his typical humility, Mr. Webster asked a few years ago that we not make a big fuss about this day dedicated to his honour. But even as we recognize the unselfish reasons for his wishes — it is important that we do not risk the possibility that his contribution to the development of Anguilla be diminished in any way by acceding to the dictates of his humility.

Neither should we waste the opportunity afforded by such a milestone to bring attention to the historic circumstances of that period, now fifty years ago, when his leadership created the momentum for the successes that we enjoy today.

Mr. Webster is no longer with us — but his contribution has been of great significance to where we are today as a people. In fact the entire political development of Anguilla, is centered around persons who have worked with him at some time in their lives.

Every single Chief Minister in Anguilla’s history, including myself, has worked with Mr. Webster in some capacity. That fact, in and of itself, is an important commentary on the impact of his life’s service. Whatever our personal views about his contribution — Mr. Webster will always remain the central figure in the shaping of our path and our aspirations to nationhood.

But as important as the Revolution itself was — Mr. Webster’s vision for the Anguilla Social Security System was perhaps one of his most transformational accomplishments. Despite the many detractors of the period he confronted them with a strong resolve confident that he was doing something that was beyond politics. It was about justice and security of present and future generations of Anguillans.

Today the Anguilla Social Security System stands as a monument to that vision and the quality of leadership that has indeed made it the singular most important institution for Anguilla’s social and economic development.

The strength of Mr. Webster’s campaign for self-determination was in the existence of a community united in its quest to make Anguilla a nation proud, strong and free.

The overwhelming support for his vision from Anguillans all over the world was the foundation upon which the success of the Revolution was constructed. And the difference of opinion among the leadership from time to time also helped to fine tune the process.

The strong individual views within the leadership groups was important to temper the exuberance of the more radical elements of the period and bring the focus back on creating a stable society for the future.

Today Anguilla is still searching for self-determination. In this new world where the focus is on global stability and security, the notion of being independent is relative. No country great or small can survive without relationships of one kind or another with regional or international groupings and sometimes even colonial relationships.

I am today in St. Kitts with a team of eleven Anguillans from all sectors of the social partnership, including the Leader of the Opposition, the Hon. Palmavon Webster, discussing how best we may together further the growth and stability of our sub-region, that is, the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

This dialogue does not conflict with the vision of the Father of the Nation and his team of heroic men and women of the Revolutionary period. Indeed it is imperative in this period that whatever we do, we must recognize that the source of our strength is in being united in the pursuit of our common goals and aspirations.

And we must never lose sight of the fact that despite our particular national objectives our future as a people is vested in the stability of the region in which we coexist.

This is the dilemma of small fish in a large pond. It requires that we must oftentimes be more accommodating than our pride and dignity may dictate. Indeed it is requisite that from time to time our national agenda must become subsumed in a wider arrangement — just to ensure that our people survive.

The late Father of the Nation and his colleagues had to retreat from a Unilateral Declaration of Independence and opt for a more direct relationship with the UK — just to secure a better future for their people.

At the end of the day leaders must make decisions based on the greater good rather than the individual or even selfish concerns of some persons or groups within the community. Mr. Webster led as all leaders must lead. It was his resolve to pursue the greater good as he envisioned it — that led to the success of the Revolution and the implementation of the Social Security System among his other achievements.

So today I am privileged on behalf of the Government and people of Anguilla to pay tribute to the life and legacy of the Father of the Nation on the occasion of this National Day of Commemoration. And to reflect the sentiments of a grateful people who will never allow the memory of his outstanding leadership and service to this our homeland, Anguilla, to pass without adequate notice and punctuation.

May his memory live on in our hearts — even as he rests in peace!

May God Bless You All! And May God Bless Anguilla!