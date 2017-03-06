ENGLISH COUPLE ATTRACTED TO ANGUILLA BY BBC FILM

Anguilla continues to get some useful publicity from the BBC’s film “An Island Parish” produced last year by several television crews.

The latest persons attracted to Anguilla were an English couple, Peter and Liz Bealcombe. They were among many passengers who disembarked from Seabourn Odyssey at Road Bay over the past weekend. The ship runs world cruises from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the Caribbean and Europe.

Asked how they heard about Anguilla, Mr Bealcombe said they had seen the BBC film and thought the island was a good place to see for themselves.

“We knew we were coming to Anguilla when we went on the cruise, and thought this was lovely as we had seen the BBC film. We wanted to have a look at the island. It is a beautiful island,” Mr. Bealcombe said.

His wife commented: “Carmen Richardson, our taxi-driver, took us around to see the real Anguilla rather than just the beaches and the hotels. The beaches are lovely.”

The tourist boat accommodates 450 passengers and 335 crew members. It has a length of 450 feet or 250 metres; a gross tonnage of 32,346; and was built in 2009 at a cost of US$250 million.

It is one of the medium-sized tourist boats which normally include Anguilla in their Caribbean itineraries.