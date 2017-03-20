DESIGN SUBMITTED FOR A FULL COAT OF ARMS FOR ANGUILLA

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Youth and Culture are pleased to announce that a proposed design has now been submitted for a full Coat of Arms for Anguilla.

The design work, attached, was undertaken over a two week period by a team of local designers comprising Mr. Dervin Leiba, Mr. Rudy Webster, Mr. Colin Hazell and Mr. Carl Webster with assistance provided by Mrs. Blondell Cluff, Anguilla’s UK and EU Representative.

The design competition was launched on Tuesday 14th February, 2017 during a Press Conference at the Ministry of Home Affairs. Officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Youth and Culture also visited a number of the local radio stations that week as part of the public sensitisation process.

The proposed design along with supporting narrative will be published in this week’s edition of The Anguillian newspaper. It will also be widely circulated on local social media platforms.

Members of the general public are being invited to submit any comments, in writing, to the following persons on or before 12 noon on Friday March 24th, 2017:

? Mr. Bren Romney, Director of Youth and Culture at bren.romney@gov.ai

? Ms. Shellya Rogers, Senior Programme Officer Culture at shellya.rogers@gov.ai; or

? Mr. Kenneth Hodge, Principal Assistant Secretary at kenneth.hodge@gov.ai

Following this opportunity for public consultation, the design will be sent to a broad-based Selection Committee for consideration before being submitted to Executive Council for final approval. A recommendation will then be made to the College of Arms in the UK which will undertake the technical aspects of the final design.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Youth and Culture are grateful to the four designers for their decision to collaborate on the design as well as to the many members of the general public who submitted their ideas along the way which helped to inform the design.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)