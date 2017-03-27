DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT SIGNS MOU WITH HEALTH AUTHORITY OF ANGUILLA AND UNVEILS NEW LOGO

The Department of Social Development and the Health Authority of Anguilla on Tuesday 21st March, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance and strengthen the working relationship between both agencies.

“Therefore this MOU is significant. It is an agreement between the Department of Social Development, the Government of Anguilla and the Health Authority of Anguilla (HAA). The purpose of this MOU is to clearly identify the roles and responsibilities of each party as it relate to the provision of health services to clients in common agencies,” stated Mr. Malcolm Webster, Acting CEO, HAA, at the signing ceremony at the Teachers’ Resource Centre.

Permanent Secretary of Health, Foster Rogers, described the signing of the MOU, between The Ministry of Health and the Department Social Development, as a significant development in Anguilla’s history. “The MOU between these two significant players, the Department of Social Development and the Health Authority of Anguilla, formalizes the processes and procedures which will serve as a basis for ensuring that healthcare is given to those in the society who need it most – and who cannot afford these cares – so they can get it appropriately,” remarked Foster Rogers.

He further stated that the MOU was also evidence of an evolving healthcare system with critical support structures that are geared towards ensuring access to those who really need such care.

The signing of the MOU was one of two events the Department of Social Development held to mark Social Work Day.

The Department also unveiled its new logo, resembling a hand which illustrates the many services the Department of Social Development offers. The logo competition which was launched in April 2016 was won by Mr Rudy Webster.

Mr. Sanford Richardson, Commissioner of Social Development, observed: “What makes today special is that both the logo and the MOU are the products of the 2016 objectives of two members of staff. Contrary to widespread opinion, there are civil servants who are grasping the opportunity to set and achieve creative, smart, measurable, achievable, realistic time bound achievements that are making a difference in the life of the Departments and Ministries.”

The logo and MOU initiatives were the creation of Executive Secretary Tanasha Duncan and Mr. Sanford Richardson respectively.