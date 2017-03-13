Department of Disaster Launches New CAPiT Anguilla Warning System App

The Department of Disaster Management officially launched the CAPiT Anguilla Warning System Application for iOS and Android phones on Tuesday, March 7th 2017. The CAPiT acronym “Consistently Alerting People in Time” accurately describes the intention of the smartphone app, the latest addition to the Anguilla Warning System.

Once an individual downloads the CAPiT mobile app free of cost from the Google Play Store or the Apple App store and installs it onto their smartphone, alerts from the Anguilla Warning System will come directly to their mobiles offering 24 hour access to critical potentially lifesaving information.

The smartphone application which was developed to replace the obsolete Blackberry application developed by the Department in 2010 is fast and reliable and provides access to currently active alerts as well as an archive of previous alerts. Director of Disaster Management, Ms. Melissa Meade, stated:

“It is my desire that every citizen of Anguilla downloads and installs the app on their smartphone. The app is a direct and personal means for the delivery of alert information and allows the Anguilla Warning System to be available to each individual on a 24 hour basis as we have become a people who are hardly ever separated from our smartphones.

“The Department continues to visit radio stations to talk about the warning system and the app and will be engaging in several other outreach activities over the coming weeks in order to achieve its goal of 100 percent smartphone penetration.”

The Department would like to thank all of our partners who have contributed to these activities including Digicel, FLOW, DITES, Ron’s Sign Shop and Hi-Tek graphics.

The app can be found in the Google Play and Apple App stores using the description “CAPiT Anguilla” or “CAPCAP” in the case of the Apple App store. Alternately, persons can visit http://ddmaxa.org/capit.htm directly from their smartphones in order to download the app.

– Press Release

Department of Disaster Management

7 March 2017

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)