DEANNA MUSSINGTON, GOES TO X – FACTOR UK

As Anguilla gets ready to celebrate its golden jubilee – the celebration of its 50th anniversary of the Revolution – it is only timely that the island has yet another reason to celebrate. Young, talented and gifted singer, Deanna Mussington, is making history for the island in competing in X Factor UK on May 27th, her first audition.

X Factor – a British reality television music competition for aspiring singers – was created by Simon Cowell in 2004. In its sixth series, it attracted 200,000 auditionees and peaked at 19.7 million UK viewers.

“It’s definitely a big deal and a big step. I’ve always wanted to go to X Factor but due to certain circumstances I wasn’t able to;…so I’m very excited for the opportunity,” Deanna told The Anguillian.

“It’s an expensive process and we hope Anguillians see this not only as supporting Deanna, but supporting Anguilla. This is very important…This is really a time to come together and let one get through to that door and it will open the door for others: that’s the reality,” said Ivan Berry, Music Executive and Deanna’s Manager.

“This is a real shot for Anguilla to be seen by 18 million people on a weekly basis for three months,” he added.

Consultant, Davon Carty said: “It’s light years away from where we started. We have a live one here.…This is the result of hard work.”

Deanna’s whose genre is Urban pop, fused with Caribbean, has recorded four new songs in the lead up to her audition and this week she released one of her latest songs “Guerilla Warfare” featuring Sizzla Kalonji one of Jamaica’s popular reggae, dancehall artists. This hit was released specifically for Anguilla and her other songs are due for global release at the end of April.

To assist in her journey, a special benefit concert, featuring the young Anguillian artist, and inclusive of dinner will be held at The Reef on Saturday 1st April. Tickets, at a cost of US$100, can be purchase from Hottest Selection, Tacklebox, Dungeon Gym and The Reef.