CAP JULUCA RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE 2017 FOUR-STAR HOTEL DESIGNATION Iconic Beachfront Property the Only Forbes Star Recipient in Anguilla

ANGUILLA, BWI – Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on luxury travel, announced on February 22, 2017, internationally recognized Cap Juluca has once again received a Forbes Four-Star Hotel Award based on over 500 objective hospitality standards and assessed by anonymous yearly visits by trained professionals. The goal of the organization’s global star ranking system is to take the guess work out of travel planning for destination travelers and to establish a worldwide benchmark for the luxury travel industry.

As a Four-Star property the exceptional high levels of service and quality of the facility, according to Forbes, described Cap Juluca as “Anguilla’s stunning haven,” located along the 179-acre pristine stretch of Maundays Bay Beach, with its white Greco-Moorish facades and luxuriously appointed 70 guest rooms and villas, each oceanfront, facing the Caribbean Sea. Also cited are the dining venues “worthy of a visit” including the elegant signature Pimms serving European and locally inspired island cuisine, the resort’s Moroccan lounge Spice, Blue and Maundays for casual beachfront dining and convivial socializing. In addition, Forbes mentions Cap Juluca’s personalized service and amenities, as well as the plethora of outstanding beach and water sports activities, spa, fitness center, outdoor yoga and special weekly live entertainment.

“We are delighted to once again be awarded this honored Four-Star citation from Forbes Travel Guide, especially since Cap Juluca is the only resort on this beloved island to claim a coveted award this year,” said owners Charles and Linda Hickox. “This recognition, along with being named “Number One Beach Resort” by Readers of Andrew Harper’s Hideaway Report 2016 and being ranked “#1 Hotel in Anguilla” by U.S. News & World Report for 2017, helps cement our place as an exceptional Anguillian world destination retreat and brings well-deserved kudos to our dedicated staff and their excellence of guest service.”

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)