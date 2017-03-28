The Technology Campus – TV1 02P, AI-2640, Anguilla, B.W.I.

Ph. (264) 497-3800, Cell (264) 584-9900

March 21st, 2017

ANGUILLA’S UNIQUE INTERNATIONAL PROBITY!

When Anguilla first announced our “Certificate of Economic Purpose and Reputation” (CEPR) on July 8th, 2013, the issues of: “transparency”; “economic purpose”; “substance”; “location of management decisions” and; “the location of the assets generating income were escalating as serious international issues for the G20; the OECD and legitimate global commerce.

Traditional “perhaps incorrectly labeled” … tax havens were coming under increasingly serious scrutiny and investigation … witness the “Panama Papers” first published April 3rd, 2016

Our 2013 Anguillian CEPR has long served as a useful tool in planning, demonstrating and monitoring the existence of a number of key legitimate business characteristics and probity but … with an emphasis on “due diligence” imposed by others, in contrast to generally acceptable self-generated evidence of “probity”.

Anguilla’s unique international advantages and attributes continue to grow and develop at a significant pace especially with regard to businesses involved in “Intellectual Property” or “Intangibles”. Our advantages are becoming even more valuable to all global businesses because of “Base Erosion and Profit Shifting” (BEPS) regulations adopted by the G20 at their summit in Antalya, Turkey, September 16, 2015.

Notwithstanding those regulations (to which Anguilla is already a signatory), income tax and capital gains tax rates between jurisdictions remain very competitive. This places Anguilla in an ideal legitimate competitive position globally due to our “zero” tax rate for all resident persons and corporations.

Today’s announcement is an augmentation of our CEPR probity attributes by means of “Artificial Intelligence” tools in collaboration with industry leaders such as IBM -Watson as well as the use of Estonian e-residency for certainty of identity.

Our CEPR does not automatically confer citizenship, personal residence, corporate status, passports, work permits, business licenses, etc. but it can help support the applications and processing to obtain, all of them in Anguilla.

The CEPR is an instrument to clearly demonstrate the many elements of “transparency”; “economic justifications”; and “business reasons”; why Anguilla has been chosen for global commercial activities. Without such certainty, “location for tax purposes” may default to some other jurisdiction with less attractive arbitrage advantages than Anguilla.

For more information on our CIPR, our CEPR, Arbitrage Advantages and International Probity please watch our Web sites http://www.anguilla-counts.ai and http://www.daymark.ai

Or, contact: Lynwood Bell – bell.lynwood@gmail.com