ANGUILLA’S DEEP SEA FISHERIES PILOT PROJECT

The Department of Fisheries and Marine Resources is clarifying statements that foreign fisheries, including those from St Martin/St. Maarten, are being allowed to fish commercially with fish traps in Anguilla’s waters.

The Director of Fisheries, Kafi Gumbs, said this is not true.

She stated, that in January 2017, the Department of Fisheries and Marine Resources invited interested skilled, knowledgeable fishers from Anguilla and/or the Caribbean region, to take part in a ONE YEAR 2017-2018, Deep Sea Fisheries pilot study – that the study is to support the recently concluded Anguilla Fisheries Desk Study which was conducted by the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science – (CEFAS) funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 2015. Further, the study is to determine if Anguilla’s Exclusive Fishing Zone has fish stock populations and species that are commercially viable, and to identify interested markets.

Anguilla’s exclusive fishing zone is 85,500 km2 and the fishing area of focus would only be allowed beyond 2,000 km north of Sombrero Island. Ms Gumbs stressed that this area in no way conflicts with the areas fished by local fishers.

She outlined that there are specific terms of reference for the pilot project as it relates to the establishment of local businesses, vessel and gear specifications and data collection and reporting.

Ms. Gumbs emphasized some of the specifications include that the fishing vessel would be subjected to random checks in and or out of port; the captain and crew must check in to Road Bay port with their catch once a month, fishing coordinates and all other requested fish catch data must be reported truthfully; and the use of a fisheries log book is mandatory.

She stated that permits to enable fishers to be a part of this pilot study would only be granted for three vessels and no company would be granted more than one permit. All fish caught legally is the property of the licensee.

Ms. Gumbs pointed out that to date only one person had registered and paid to be a part of the pilot project. The cost of participation is EC$15,000.00, payable to the Government of Anguilla.

Persons who wish for further information may contact the Department of Fisheries at 497-2871, or visit the office.