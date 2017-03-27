ANGUILLA CADET CORPS CELEBRATES ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH CHURCH SERVICE

On Sunday 19th March, 2017, the Anguilla Cadet Corps, in recognition of the one year anniversary of their re-launch, worshipped at the Church of God of Holiness in Pope Hill. The service was attended by a large contingent of Cadet Recruits, Officers of the Anguilla Cadet Corps, family of the Cadet Recruits and specially invited guests, including the founder and past Commander of the Anguilla Cadet Corps, Captain Vernon Fleming.

During the service remarks were given by the present Commanding Officer, 2nd Lieutenant Neville Hamilton, who gave a history and overview of the Corps. He stressed the five target areas for Cadet training: meeting the physical, spiritual, academic, social and emotional needs of the Cadets. He also spoke of the intentions for all activities carried out to address these needs in a holistic manner.

2nd Lieutenant Hamilton emphasised the need for continued support of the Corps, by the community, to ensure that the basic training needs of the Cadets are met.

The Anguilla Cadet Corps also took the opportunity to recognise and thank some key persons for assisting them throughout the past year. Immediately following the service the Cadets held a march-past and salute accompanied by the Royal Anguilla Police Force Drum Corps.

The Anguilla Cadet Corps was officially re-launched on the 29th of February, 2016 having being dormant for several years prior. The Corps is a paramilitary organisation operating within the Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School in Anguilla. Currently there are seventy seven members of the Anguilla Cadet Corps: thirty five in the first con tingent and forty two in the second contingent.

The Corps is run on a volunteer basis by a dedicated team of individuals comprising 2nd Lieutenant Neville Hamilton – Commandant; Police Officer Kerry Sylvester – Second in Command; 2nd Lieutenant Henderson Burgess – Training Officer; Ms. Rebecca Haskins – Administrative Officer; and Ms. Glenneva Hodge – Assistant Administrative Officer.

– Contributed