ANGUILLA AND AIRBNB SIGN TOURISM AGREEMENT

The Valley, Anguilla , 21 of March, 2017 – The Ministry of Tourism of Anguilla and Airbnb signed a Memorandum of Understanding today to promote the island as a premier Caribbean destination, with a unique identity, cultural heritage and environment that goes beyond it’s world class beaches, crystalline waters and top class services.

This agreement will also help create a framework for dialogue about regulation, and Airbnb will share aggregated data to help to better understand how home sharing is driving tourism and economic opportunity in Anguilla.

“This agreement with Airbnb will have the effect of affording Anguillians of all walks of life an opportunity to be involved in the tourism accommodation sector, giving credence to the oft touted statement: Tourism is Everybody’s Business. Airbnb represents a new trend in the delivery of tourism experiences to a wide range of international and regional travellers and creates a platform to promote Anguilla as a destination of choice for varied and new types of travel experiences”, said Mr. Victor Banks, Anguilla’s Chief Minister and Minister of Tourism.

According to Mr. Cardigan Connor, Parliamentary Secretary Tourism, the agreement will help better meet the needs of visitors: “Our goal is to expand our tourism industry, increasing arrivals and enhancing overall tourism revenues.”

“The Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association embraces this new opportunity to reach new consumers and develop a win-win partnership with Airbnb”, said Mr. Delroy Lake, president of the AHTA.

Airbnb already plays a significant role in Anguilla’s economy with over 300 listings across the island. A typical Airbnb host had an annual earning of USD $4,400 in 2016. Today’s agreement brings new opportunities to the island by focusing on how the Anguillan citizens can increasingly participate in the economic benefits of tourism in the island, while promoting local history and culture.

“Airbnb and Anguilla will work together to highlight Anguilla’s genuine appeal, as experienced through the eyes of locals, our Airbnb Host Community”, said Shawn Sullivan, Airbnb’s representative for the Caribbean and Central America.

In the last few months, Airbnb has signed a series of innovative and promising agreements with countries in the Caribbean, setting a great environment for improving tourism in the region.

