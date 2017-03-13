ABC Flower and Garden Show 2017

Parliamentary Secretary Cardigan Connor, speaking at the opening of the Flower and Garden Show, congratulated members of the Anguilla Beautification Club (ABC) not just for the Flower Show but for the work that they are doing throughout the year to beautify the island.

This year was the 18th Show and was held under the theme “Anguilla in Bloom at Fifty” in recognition of the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution. On Saturday March 4 the Wallblake House and grounds had many beautiful flower arrangements, orchids, and plants that were much admired by the many visitors.

The opening ceremony was chaired by Marilyn Richardson who welcomed those present and urged more people to come forward as members of the ABC. Jasmin Garraway, Tourism Planning Consultant, explained that an agreement had been reached between the St Gerard’s Catholic Church, owners of Wallblake House, and the Government of Anguilla, for the House to be used as an Interpretation Centre to display Anguilla’s heritage. The project will feature exhibits, artefacts, historical information and photographs showing Anguilla’s way of life in earlier times.

In the Wallblake House, for the Flower Show, were the competition items of flower arrangements and plants including some attractive miniature gardens. In the Conference Hall there were exhibits of paintings, craft work, and preserves made by the students of WISE (Workshop Initiative for Support in Education). More craft stalls and local soaps were on sale on the grounds as well as books, locally made jams, plants, food and drinks.

President of the ABC Janice Richardson announced the winners of the competitions: The primary school garden display competition was won by the Vivien Vanterpool Primary School with Central Christian School in second place. The home garden competition attracted 17 entries. The new entry winner was Monica Vanterpool; and the best home garden repeats was won by Jasmin Richardson who received a stone bird bath. The best vegetable garden was won by Irma Carty, and the best school campus garden was won by the Morris Vanterpool Primary School.

The ribbon cutting to open the Show was done by Alexander Wallace, son of Eudoxie Wallace a founding member of the ABC.