AARF – Blowing Point Vaccination Clinic a Success!

On Saturday March 18th as a part of their community outreach program approximately 60 dogs and a cat turned out for the free vaccination clinic sponsored by the Anguilla Animal Rescue Foundation (AARF) which included a dog wash by students of the St James School of Medicine.

Dogs and puppies over 6 weeks were vaccinated against common illnesses on the island by Morlens veterinarian, Dr Garry Swanston. This is the 3rd free clinic sponsored by a donation to AARF from the Besson-Cooper Fund and a total of over 150 dogs and cats have received vaccinations, de-worming & exams as a part of this project. Additionally free spay/neuter surgery sign up and informational brochures on heartworm, parasites and the importance of spay/neuter were also distributed to those that attended.

The St James School of Medicine volunteers were busy bathing puppies and adult dogs and also sold food and drinks for those waiting as a part of their fundraising activities!

AARF would like to thank the following for helping to make this third free vaccination clinic possible!

The Besson-Cooper Fund for their sponsorship

Blowing Point Community Centre

The Anguillian

Ron’s Sign Shop

Radio Anguilla

And to all those that came out and supported this event – Congratulations. We salute you for your willingness to protect your dogs and cats from diseases that are common and often life threatening here on Anguilla.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)