“WOODS & WORDS” ART EXHIBITION AND BOOK SIGNING

Courtney and Carrolle Devonish hosted a special sculpture and book signing event on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Residents and visitors alike came to view an exciting new collection of wood sculptures on display now at the Devonish Art Gallery in the West End. The pieces featured were: sinewy and full female forms; precision nautilus and sun designs; a flock of sleek birds – and baskets of loving hearts. The hearts are a hallmark of Courtney’s collectibles. He began creating them long ago as “touch forms” to help college friends relax after they quit smoking. Over the years, his work has been exhibited in England, Canada, Italy, the US, and throughout the Caribbean. Public installations currently include Social Security, the NCBA and Barbados Central Bank.

Devonish Art Gallery also offers “One Way Ticket: From America to Anguilla” by Melinda Goddard – along with a selection of island books from other authors. “One Way Ticket” is about “building a new villa, and a new life.” At 5:30 and 6:30 on Saturday, Melinda read excerpts, and she signed copies of the book and visited with various patrons throughout the evening. “It is so humbling to realise that a book can only come to life in my reader’s imagination,” she remarked. “I hope sharing our journey will continue to build interest in Anguilla when chosen as a souvenir or as a unique gift.”

“We want to thank everyone who joined us from various places, including Canada, the US and Anguilla,” said Courtney. “And we still have pieces from this collection – and new copies of ‘One Way Ticket’ – for anyone who wasn’t able to attend on Saturday!”

The Devonish Art Gallery is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

