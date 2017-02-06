VALLEY SCHOOL ELECTS FIRST STUDENT COUNCIL

The Valley Primary School has elected its first Student Council as well as a number of Class Representatives, and there is also an Adviser in place.

The elected students were inducted at a ceremony held on the grounds of the school on Tuesday, January 31. The event sparked a great deal of enthusiasm and excitement among teachers, students and parents.

The school’s Principal, Mrs. Jasmine Hodge-Thomas, spoke to The Anguillian about the importance of the Student Council.

“The Council will enable all the students to have a voice with a group representing them,” she stated. “They will be able to undertake various activities to assist the school to perform better, including raising funds through a number of events and have an important input in the functioning of the school and matters relating to their fellow students.”

The Student Council comprises the following executive members: Tia Webster, President; Keante Brooks, Vice President; Zoey Roach, Secretary; Public Relations Officer, Deronique Smith; Sergeant-at-Arms, Destin Webster; and Commissioner of Service, Runako Crawford.

The Class or Grade Representatives are: Amani Richardson; Karen He; Xarjai Richardson, Khallan Edmeade; and Ahmari Lake.

The Adviser is Teacher Carina Richardson who has been working with the student groups throughout the planning period.

The Valley Primary School now joins a number of other schools in Anguilla with elected Student Councils.