UWI ALUMNI ASSOCIATION – ANGUILLA CHAPTER THE RECONNECT DRIVE GATHERS MOMENTUM

On Tuesday, 24th January, 2017 The UWI Alumni met, at the invitation of The UWI Alumni Association – Anguilla Chapter Steering Committee, to consider the intended objectives of The UWI Alumni Association – Anguilla Chapter and to review the draft Constitution for the Anguilla Chapter. Attendees were enthused about the prospect of influencing the evolution and development of The University of the West Indies; promoting Anguilla’s intellectual and cultural development; and mentoring persons enrolled in The UWI programmes. There was general agreement that The UWI programmes of study, while rewarding, are rigorous in terms of the academic demands and could prove daunting for some students, faced with work and family commitments. It was recognised that the mentorship of The UWI Alumni members could greatly assist students in staying the course and completing their studies, thereby equipping themselves to realise their full potential.

Attendees reviewed the Constitution and provided feedback designed to ensure that the draft Constitution reflected the anticipated aspirations and conscience of The UWI Alumni who call Anguilla home, even if just for a short while. The level of interest demonstrated, during this exercise, augurs well for a vibrant Anguilla Chapter.

A meeting is being organised for 5:00pm on 28th February, 2017 at the UWI Open Campus, for members of The UWI Alumni to elect persons to serve on the Executive of the Anguilla Chapter. The UWI Alumni are encouraged to visit The UWI Open Campus Site in Pope Hill to collect and complete a membership form, thereby ensuring their eligibility to participate in the election process. Persons desirous of additional information can contact The UWI Open Campus on telephone number 1-264-497-8156.

Don’t miss this opportunity to reconnect and contribute to the development of your alma mater, The UWI Students and your island home.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)