TWO YOUNG PEOPLE DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS IN ANGUILLA

Two separate road accidents have claimed the lives of two young Anguillians causing much sadness on the island, with 2017 just in its second month. Their untimely passing is recorded in press releases from the Media Relations Department of the Royal Anguilla Police Force.

One of the press releases stated that on Sunday, February 5, the police received information that the driver of a motor vehicle who, was involved in an accident on January 27, had succumbed to her injuries.

The 22 year-old young woman, Jeleen Deshatlo, of Pond Ground, East End, received injuries in a single car accident which occurred on the Anguilla Great House Main Road. She was flown to the United States for further treatment where she died.

The other press release stated that on Sunday, February 5, at about 5.20 pm, the police responded to a report of an accident, on the Jeremiah Gumbs Highway, involving a car and two motor cycles with extensive damage.

23-year-old Jeron Fleming, one of the motor cycle riders, was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital by members of the Ambulance Service. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The police are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed any of the two accidents to report to The Valley Police Station or to the RAPF Tips Website at www.gov.ai/911.