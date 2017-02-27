The Department of Youth and Culture contributes to Literary and Debating Society of the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School

On February 21st, 2017 the Department of Youth and Culture, on behalf of the Government of Anguilla, provided a financial contribution of XCD5, 000.00 to the Literary and Debating Society of the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School towards their travel to Nevis to compete in the annual Leeward Island Debating Competition.

The Hon. Minister of Youth Affairs, Mr. Evans McNeil Rogers, Permanent Secretary of Youth Affairs, Dr. Donnie Richardson-Lake, and the Director and staff of the Department of Youth and Culture, would like to wish team Anguilla all the best in the upcoming competition.

The Department remains committed to providing support to organisations on Anguilla that are engaged in initiatives to further develop and empower our nation’s youth. The Debating Society is a registered and accredited organisation of the Department of Youth and Culture.

Members of the various youth organisations on Anguilla, who have not yet been registered or accredited by the Department, are encouraged to contact the Senior Programme Officer – Youth Development, Ms. Joleyne Robin at Joleyne.robin@gov.ai or by telephone (264) 498 3792/497 0969. The registration and accreditation process is used to determine an organisation’s eligibility to receive funding from the Department of Youth and Culture.

