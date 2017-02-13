SUNSHINE THEATRE SHINES AT 18TH AWARDS BANQUET Three Awarded For Services To Anguilla

Now in its 46th year in the pursuit of excellence in the performing arts, Sunshine Theatre, whose creator and director is local dramatist and playwright, Mr. Felix Fleming, has won the admiration and respect of the Anguillian community.

This is a result of its praiseworthy dedication and success in keeping the oral tradition alive as well as awarding deserving persons for their contributions to Anguilla in various disciplines. The arts and culture organisation has become a shining example of what an indigenous grouping should aim at in a small, but thriving island.

It was all kudos for Sunshine Theatre, Felix and Mona Fleming at another of their annual formal and well-attended Awards Banquet at the Anguilla Great House on Saturday night, February 4.

One of the three awardees was career Music Educator and Director in school and community, Mr. Lennox Vanterpool. He was presented with the Artist of the Year Award by his sponsor, Mr. Clement Ruan, CEO of D-3 Enterprises on behalf of Sunshine Theatre. He was celebrated in song by his niece, Ms. Samara Gumbs.

The second awardee was Hospitality Educator, at the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School, Ms. Latoya Mathew. A passionate dancer, with a great love for the arts, she has appeared in four of Sunshine Theatre’s productions: “God’s Trombones”, “You The Jury”, “Sex Please We’re Sixty” and “Shelter From The Storm”. The Theatre Arts & Culture Award was presented to her by Barrister-at-Law and Leader of the Opposition in the Anguilla House of Assembly, Ms. Palmavon Webster. She was celebrated by Ms. Clara Reyes.

The third awardee was retired High Court Judge, law lecturer, historian and prolific writer, Mr. Don Mitchell, CBE, QC, who dedicated his award to well over a dozen fellow lawyers for their various services to the judiciary and the community. The Community Service Award was presented to him by Director of Social Security, Mr. Timothy Hodge. He was celebrated by Barrister-at-Law, Mr. Kerith Kentish.

All three award recipients responded appropriately following the presentations to them.

Writing in the booklet for the Awards Ceremony and Banquet, Mr. Felix Fleming said in part: “As we celebrate another milestone, we reflect on the trials, hard work and successes that got us to this point. I must thank you, our loyal patrons, for giving yourself up to be mentally manipulated by us in the theatre because there can be no theatre without you the audience for being willing to voluntarily suspend disbelief to help make theatre.” He commended the castes and crews who worked many hours over the years to participate in the various productions each theatre season.

Mr. Fleming took the opportunity to list three upcoming events. One is Sunshine Theatre’s 46th Annual Black History Month Celebration on February 25. The second is a presentation entitled “Pepper in Their Soup”, a tale about the Anguilla Revolution written by him and produced by the Anguilla Tourist Board. This event is scheduled for May this year.

Following a series of Summer Acting and Theatre Workshops, the theatre season will close in October with a comedy production entitled “My First Time”.

There is no doubt that Sunshine Theatre, directed and jointly-managed by Felix and Mona, will be a preserver of the oral tradition embodying a wide spectrum of theatre arts & culture in Anguilla for many years to come.