ST. MARY’S ANGLICAN CHURCH WOMEN ‘S 25TH ANNIVERSARY Guest Speakers Tell Of God’s Love

Women in Anguilla, St. Kitts and Antigua, in the Diocese of the North Eastern Caribbean and Aruba, have been spiritually energised and motivated in an atmosphere of love and unity at a special event in Anguilla. That function, spread over three days, was the celebration of the 25th Anniversary of St. Mary’s Chapter of the Anglican Church Women Association (AWCA).

The Anniversary Celebration commenced on Thursday evening, February 9, with a Eucharist Service at St. Mary’s Parish Church in The Valley. The officiating Clergymen were the Rt. Rev. L. Errol Brooks and Rev. Menes Hodge. Others who played leading roles in the service were the Guest Speaker, Mrs. Chanelle Petty Barrett; the President of the ACWA, Mrs .Rosena Brooks; and other representatives of the Association: Florence Harrigan, Celestine John and Bernice Richardson. The Organist was Mr. Lennox Vanterpool.

Mrs. Petty Barrett, who holds the appointment of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, began her message on a congratulatory note: “Let me begin by wishing the Anglican Church Women Association, St. Mary’s Chapter, a happy anniversary,” she stated. “Twenty-five years for any organisation is a remarkable achievement, and I am sure it would not have been possible without your dedication and God’s divine favour. I trust He will bless all of you to see 25 more years. The theme for this week, ‘Celebrating God’s Love, Growing in Faith’, is one of joy and hope. It demonstrates gratitude for God’s Love and Mercy, and it is an acknowledgement that all of us are still a work in progress; and that God has been good to us even though we are undeserving.”

Her message was based in part on the Apostle Paul’s conversion as recorded in the Book of Galatians and his declaration: “I have been crucified with Christ and it is no longer I who live but it is Christ who lives in me; and the life that I now live in the flesh, I live by faith in the Son of God who loves me and gave Himself for me’.”

She went on: “How profound are these words, coming from a man who was once a persecutor of Christians – someone who was literarily struck down by God and experienced a dramatic and miraculous transformation. The story of Saul’s conversion to Paul is one that every Christian is familiar with and I would dare say that for many it is a favourite because it is an exciting story about the power of God to change a non-believer to a believer. The story of Paul should be our story. It should be the story of every Christian – not so much because of the events that occurred, but because of the transformation which took place. Paul’s response to God’s love should be our response.”

Mrs. Petty Barrett, who also referred to examples of other Biblical personalities, was able to convey how everyone, in the Anguillian community, by their transformation and commitment, can lead influential Christian lives of love and faith among their fellowmen.

The ACWA continued its 10th Biennial Conference at the Raymond E. Guishard Technical Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Avenue on Friday, February 10. The Morning Devotion led by Bishop Brooks, was followed by welcome remarks by Mrs. Rosena Brooks in her capacity as the ACWA Diocesan Council President.

“Since our last Biennial Conference, the world has witnessed much radical change. In the midst of it all, God’s sustaining grace has kept us,” she told the women group. “We need to hold on to our Saviour, who is Jesus, and to point others to Him. It is my prayer and hope that this conference will serve as an oasis for spiritual journey. But also, let this be a springboard for action which will involve the celebration of God’s love, grace and mercy in programming, worship and witness in our communities. Let us commit to reaching out to other women in our congregations who need encouragement and sense of belonging. May all that we do engender personal growth and – by extension – growth within the Anguilla Church Women Association and our respective churches. Always remember that growth is the only evidence of life. Do not be afraid of growing slowly. Be afraid only of standing still.”

The Guest Speaker was the Minister of Home Affairs, Mrs. Cora Richardson Hodge. Speaking on theme of the conference, she said in part: “The idea and thought of being loved and being in love, can be transformational. It can be transcending so much so that many of us have spent our lives craving for love. But love comes in many different forms and is expressed in many different ways. Sometimes we may confuse love with deep affection or what one may call a mutually-beneficial relationship; but even abuse may sometimes be mistaken for love. You may have heard about one island saying ‘if you don’t bang me you don’t love me.’ This perfectly describes how sometimes we may mischaracterise what love is or is intended to be. God’s love is pure. It is unconditional, unshakeable, unsinkable. It is perfect. It is unlike human love which may waver or may be based on conditions.”

The Government Minister referred to several Biblical passages which speak about love and faith. Among them was one taken from 1 Corinthians which read: So now, faith, hope, and love abide: these three, but the greatest of these is love. She added: “These three are at the heart of the Christian discipleship. They are the height, length, breadth, and width of our relationship with God.”

Mrs. Richardson Hodge, who spoke at length of other related matters, concluded her message as follows: “When you listen to God’s Word, you are able to internalise it and your faith will grow. Our faith also grows by using God’s Word and applying it to our lives.

“The challenge for us, in this changing world, amidst all of the distractions and eroding of the basic principles of decency, morality, and belief in Christian values, is how to remain strong in our faith and continue to trust and believe in God. Each of us is challenged to look at the lives that we lead, and to ask ourselves whether we are growing in faith and, if not, how should we do so?”

The opening ceremony was followed by group discussions on Celebrating God’s Love; Growing in Faith and other presentations. The programme for Saturday, February 11, included Morning Devotions led by Dr. O. Linda Banks; the Treasurer’s and President’s Reports; Chapter’s Reports; and an Election of Officers of ACWA Diocesan Council, conducted by Rev. Menes Hodge. A Gospel Concert at St. Mary’s concluded the activities for the day.

On Sunday morning, the new Executive Members of the ACWA Diocesan Council were installed at a Mass at St. Mary’s. The visiting delegates left later in the day to return to Antigua and St. Kitts.