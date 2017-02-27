SOCIAL SECURITY MAKES CONTRIBUTION TO ALHCS LITERARY AND DEBATING SOCIETY’S PARTICIPATION AT LIDC 2017

The Valley, Anguilla – Monday, 20th February 2017 – The Anguilla Social Security Board on Monday, 20th February 2017, presented the ALHCS Literary and Debating Society with a cheque of US$5,000.00, in support of Team Anguilla’s participation in the annual Leeward Islands Debating Competition (LIDC) 2017, to be held in Nevis later this week.

The Social Security Board has always been very supportive to the ALHCS Literary and Debating Society when called upon to do so. Over the years, on an annual basis, the Board has supported the initiatives of the Debating Society in hosting local debating competitions as a means of developing their public speaking skills, and raising funds towards their participation at the Leeward Islands Debating Competitions.

As the ALHCS Literary and Debating Society journeys to Nevis for this year’s Leeward Islands Debating Competition, the Board wishes Team Anguilla much success and may they return home as the 2017 champions.

– Press Release