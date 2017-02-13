SIGNING OF THE WHEELCHAIR BUS PROJECT

On the 30th of January, 2017 the Anguilla Red Cross (ARC) signed a two (2) year agreement for a Wheelchair Bus Project with the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Government of Anguilla. This agreement commenced on 1st February, 2017. The Wheelchair Bus Project provides a daily service for transporting the students of the DOVE Centre at the Alwyn Allison Richardson School at West End.

According to the Public Relations Officer of ARC, Mrs. Sabrina Boodram, the Wheelchair Bus Project will ensure that students are collected from their homes and transported to and from the Centre during school hours from Monday to Friday. The service hours and routes can be adjusted to accommodate school events. The Ministry will pay the sum of EC$53,340.00 per annum to the ARC for the service.

The Anguilla Red Cross is delighted to be providing the wheelchair bus service to the community. The Director of ARC, Mr. Vanroy Hodge, would like to remind the public that the two pillars that support the Anguilla Red Cross are donations and volunteering which are vital to ensuring that the vulnerable in society gets the assistance and aid that are necessary to achieve the objectives of the Red Cross. Donations can be in the form of cash or kind, with recognition or anonymously.

Volunteers are needed at the Anguilla Red Cross to perform various activities – such as drivers for the special bus services, assistance at the Thrift Shop, for community projects, and other important initiatives.

The Anguilla Red Cross also collaborates with various stakeholders to promote safety, health, well-being, and improve the conditions of destitute individuals who require assistance. Partnering with the Anguilla Red Cross is an excellent way for businesses and institutions to give-back to the society – whether by hosting, sponsoring or facilitating events; or offering specialized skill sets for the humanitarian good of our society.

