RAPF REPORTS: ANGUILLA RECORDS THIRD ROAD FATALITY

The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Sunday 12th February, 2017 at about 10:55pm responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a single vehicle on the Jeremiah Highway.

On arrival at the scene officers met one motor car at rest with extensive damage. The driver of the said vehicle 41 yr. old Evequel VALBONA a Dominican Republic National Living in South Hill had already left the scene transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital by members of the Ambulance Service. At about 12:55am he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

As the Police continue its investigation into this accident they are appealing to members of the public who may have been on the Jeremiah Highway at the time of the accident and may have witnessed the accident or have any information regarding the accident to contact the Valley Police Station with such information. The telephone number is 497-2333 and asks for the Traffic Department or to speak to any Police Officer of their choice.

Additionally information can be sent via the RAPF Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 which is a secure website.

The Commissioner of Police and members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force would like extend sympathy to the grieved family and friends of the deceased.

A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been assigned to the family during this difficult time.