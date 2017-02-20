RAPF REPORTS: 21 yr. old Fined for Drug Possessions

The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Monday 30th January, 2017 arrested and charged a 21 yr. old man of Blowing Point with possession of cannabis and cocaine.
The defendant found in possession of 6 grams of cannabis and 6.7 grams of cocaine was taken before the Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 31st January, 2017 where he pleaded guilty to both charges. He was fined EC $1,500.00 for possession of cocaine and EC $2,500.00 for possession of cannabis.
If the fines are not paid by 31st July, 2017 he will serve six months on the cocaine charge and two months on the cannabis charge.

