MOONSPLASH, THE CARIBBEAN’S ICONIC MUSIC FESTIVAL, RETURNS TO ANGUILLA THIS MARCH Headline Artists Announced

The Valley, Anguilla, February 8, 2016…….The 27th annual Moonsplash Festival, known for being one of the most iconic Reggae festivals in the region, will take place from March 9th-12th, 2017 at the legendary Dune Preserve on Rendezvous Bay Beach. The festival was founded and is still run by Anguilla’s own Bankie Banx, a musical legend whose style combines reggae, folk, R&B and jazz. In 1990 he conceived of a unique reggae music festival held under a full moon – a concept that has proven to be incredibly successful, with hundreds of people from around the world flocking to the island for the musicians, ambiance, and unrivaled stage and venue.

The festival is known for bringing together internationally-acclaimed and up and coming recording artists from across the globe for three days of spectacular entertainment – under the full moon.

The headline artists this year are two Reggae powerhouses: Christopher Martin and Romain Virgo. Christopher Martin is a reggae/dancehall singer and songwriter who has worked with all of the top producers in the industry including Robert Livingston, Arif Cooper, Shan Brown and Demarco. He recently completed an international tour in 2016. Romain Virgo, specializing in the lovers rock style of Reggae, has been in the industry since a young age, rising to prominence in 2006. With 3 albums and over 14 singles, he is probably best known for his cover of Sam Smith’s “Stay with Me” that topped charts, particularly in the Caribbean. Performances are also scheduled for local legends Bankie Banx, Omari Banx, Sherriff Bob and True Intentions, with additional artists being confirmed daily.

“Our on-island events and festivals are magnets that attract incremental business to our island,” said the Hon. Cardigan Connor, Parliamentary Secretary. “Moonsplash kicks off our 2017 Festival Calendar of Events which we promote in all our overseas markets as they are critical to growing our business. They provide compelling reasons for visitors to choose Anguilla for their next vacation destination,” he stated.

While predominantly featuring Reggae music, the festival has attracted headline artists and fans across music genres, including John Mayer, Nas and QTip – representing the full spectrum from rock to rap.

Moonsplash takes place at Bankie’s Dune Preserve on beautiful Rendezvous Bay, a sweep of soft white sand and breathtaking views. Each night, this magical festival begins anew. While not the largest beach party, it is considered one of the ten craziest parties around, as named by Buzzfeed, so attendees are guaranteed an unforgettable experience.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)