MINISTER SPEAKS ON SOLAR ENERGY, ELECTRICITY, ETC

A number of matters related to solar energy, electricity and other services, which residents in Anguilla may have an interest in, were addressed in a conversation which the Minister of Infrastructure, Mr. Curtis Richardson, had with The Anguillian this week.

He said that on Monday, January 30, he discussed the further development of the solar energy project with the CEO of the Anguilla Electricity Company, Mr. David Gumbs, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Gareth Hodge, and other members.

Mr. Richardson said in part: “We spoke about the integration of the solar farm at ANGLEC and the concerns that I have with the solar plant which came into operation – but did not have a proper battery backup to help the system to be more efficient and effective.”

He said they spoke about a process whereby suppliers would be able to bid on providing and installing a battery system which would assist the solar plant in maintaining its stability. The instability results when there are such atmospheric conditions as cloud cover and rain thus prohibiting the plant from operating at its optimum level.

“We also looked at a programme for putting in possibly up to 10 megawatts of renewable energy within the next two to three years,” the Minister reported. The discussion came up as to whether we would really be in a position to reduce the cost of providing electricity for the people of Anguilla. That is a discussion we will continue to have, but one thing we are certainly trying to ensure is that we do not increase the cost.”

He said that apart from residents, a decision not to increase the cost of electricity over a long period would heighten investor confidence in Anguilla. “The same thing applies to water production,” he noted. “We need to come up with a baseline cost for people coming to Anguilla to do business so that they can work out their development and financial programmes – and conclude that Anguilla is a place where they can come and invest.”

“We spoke about legislation and the concerns of some persons with it, and the need for all of us to be into one accord with that legislation,” he went on. “We plan to have a meeting on the first of March with everybody, including the Public Utilities Commission (P.U.C.), to have the legislation sorted out. We need to have a programme for more renewable energy here in Anguilla.”

On the subject of electricity, the Minister stated: “A lot of work has been in the area of street lighting. Many people have called me to say thanks, which I appreciate, but I would like to pass those commendations on to ANGLEC which installed the lights in the various communities. Up to 99 percent of the lights requested by persons have been erected.

“I am encouraging other persons who still have challenges, where there are no lights, to come forward and let me know. This will enable me to continue to address the issues.”

The Minister added: “We are also looking at getting an LED lighting programme in place to cut down on the cost to Government.”