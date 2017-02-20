MALLIOUHANA’S EMPLOYEES AWARDED FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2016

Ten employees at Malliouhana Hotel & Spa, an Auberge Resort at Meads Bay, Anguilla, received awards for outstanding performance during the hotel’s fourth quarterly celebrations for 2016, on Tuesday 14th February 2017. The awards were presented by General Manager, Mr. John Vasatka, in collaboration with Director of Human Resources, Mr. Russel Reid.

The winners of Employee of the Quarter were Joel Hodge, Beach/Pool Server; and Judith Webster, PBX Operator. All the winners were awarded cash, a Certificate of Achievement and a special mug engraved with the Malliouhana Logo and Employee of the Quarter.

The other nominees for Employee of the Quarter included Elroy Reid, Houseman; Claudia Carty-Mercedes, Spa Therapist; Desha Henry, Spa Attendant; Patrick John, IT Technician; and Akiria Edwards, Guest Services Agent.

The Supervisor of the Quarter was Albert Lake, the Sommelier who was also awarded a cash prize, a Certificate of Achievement and a special mug engraved with the Malliouhana Logo and Supervisor of the Quarter.

Other nominees for the Supervisor of the Quarter were Celestine Pradel, Spa Supervisor; and Sheriffa Hodge, Boutique Supervisor.

The General Manager thanked all the winners and nominees for providing outstanding guest service, demonstrating an attitude of teamwork and for being enthusiastic about their job during the Quarter.