Letters to the Editor : Seat Belts Save Lives

Why is it that no Anguillian Government can recognise this? For many years there has been talk of legislation for seat belts, children’s car seats, and banning cellphone use in cars, but as yet there is no legislation.

Nearly all countries around the world, including countries in the Caribbean, have seat belt laws and many have had them since the 1970s. Why then are we not committed to saving lives by enacting the necessary bills?

It is a known fact that insurance companies save money as a result of seat belt use, and hospitals and healthcare facilities also save because, with the use of seat belts, injuries are reduced.

In Anguilla one can often see children standing up in a car and although baby car seats are more prevalent, lately there are still many babies and young children without the necessary restraints.

It is high time we join the rest of the world in recognising the importance of traffic legislation to impose seat belt, baby car seats and ban cellphone use, all of which will hopefully reduce injuries and death from road accidents.

Signed: BC, hoping for action.