IT’S THE MONTH OF LOVE, CELEBRATE WITH DIGICEL! Win A Couples Massage, Couples Pedicure & Dinner For Two This Valentines When You Text To Win.

February 7, 2017, – The Valley Anguilla- Text “LOVE” to 7171 & play Digicel’s ‘Lovers of all times’ game! Be RANKED #1 and win a Couples massage & Couples Pedicure at Cusinart Golf Resort & Spa, plus dinner for 2 at Zemi Beach! $1 per text. Ends midnight 28th February, 2017.

In Digicel’s Love of all times game, subscribers will Opt-In to Text Competition by texting the word LOVE to 7171. You will then receive a text message advising of the Valentines question to which they should provide the correct answer. Customers will receive points and the highest ranked player will win.

According to Marketing Executive Roxanne Webster, “Digicel is excited to celebrate the month of love with and even more refreshing text to win! Our promotions, and prizes keep our valued customers interacted, we look forward to this romantic giveaway and look forward to rewarding our top ranked winner. It is the month of love and there is no better way to celebrate and enjoy winnings than celebrating with Digicel!

Ms. Webster encourages all Anguillians across the island to join Digicel, the Extraordinary network that allows them to text and win great prizes.

For more information on Digicel’s promotion’s customers should download the new and improved My Digicel App through the google play store or IOS app store.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)