HOUSE PRAYS FOR FORMER MEMBER/MINISTER

The Anguilla House of Assembly has prayed for the continued recovery and wellbeing of Mr. Kenneth Harrigan, a former Member and Minister of Infrastructure, Communications and Public Utilities.

The intercession was requested by Mr. Harrigan’s past colleague, Mr. Evans McNiel Rogers, Member of the House and Minister of Social Development.

Mr. Rogers told the House at the beginning of its sitting on Tuesday, January 31: “As we all age in life, we are challenged from a health perspective. We know that the former Member of District 1 has been having some health challenges. I spoke with him and thank God he was successful in finding a donor for a successful kidney transplant which has taken place. He indicated that there is no pain at the moment; he feels very good; and is looking forward to returning home.

“I would take this opportunity to request that we should say a prayer for him, and I would like to ask the Honourable Member for Road South to offer a prayer on behalf of the former Parliamentarian and former Member for District 1.”

That Member was Mr. Curtis Richardson, the current Minister for Infrastructure and Communications.