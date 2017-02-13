‘HOME-HOME’ – HEATHER ARCHIBALD

On Friday 3rd February 2017 members of the public were invited to the book signing and reading of Heather Archibald’s book of poetry entitled “Home –Home”.

The event was hosted by Dr. Linda Banks and featured recital of poems from guest poets Fiona Wilkinson, Cassilda Thomas-Carty (Dark Angel) and a piece by Dr. Banks.

Heather Archibald is a native of St. Kitts and has been featured in projects such as ‘The Caribbean Writer’, ‘Mom Egg Review’ and ‘A River of Stories: Tales and Poems across the Commonwealth’. She is the daughter of George Washington Archibald who is a prominent Educator and Social Activist in St. Kitts.

Readers were taken on a poetic journey to understand the simpler lifestyle and the feeling to miss ‘home’ in this case, the island of St. Kitts. Heather recited a few poems such as ‘Ode to the Breadfruit Trees, My Great Great Grandfather Planted’, ‘Hauling Sail’, ‘Water Girl’, ‘Raw Sugar’ , ‘Questions’ and more. Her poems aim to paint an honest portrayal of life in the Caribbean.

Heather’s previous book of poems is titled Pregnant These Past Twenty Years. Copies of her new book, Home-Home, are available at the Anguilla Public Library.