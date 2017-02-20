GOVERNMENT’S PRESS CONFERENCE TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14: Effects of Brexit, Road Accidents, Tourism & Immigration Matters

Anguilla’s Chief Minister, Mr. Vctor Banks, has indicated that he and his fellow leaders of the British Overseas Territories were pleased with their recent opportunity to discuss the forthcoming departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union, and the consequences its withdrawal can have on the future of Anguilla and the other territories.

“It was an opportunity for the British Government to present its negotiating position to the Overseas Territories and it had twelve objectives it hopes to achieve during the negotiations,” he told media representatives. “The opportunity also presented itself for the Overseas Territories to indicate what their particular interests were, as well as what the common interest would be during the Brexit negotiations.” He reported that during the visit to London the House of Commons had passed the enabling Article 50 that affords the British Government the opportunity to begin negotiations, and to approve the action taken during the referendum to leave the European Union.

Mr. Banks spoke about some of the common issues for Anguilla and the other territories. “These include the status of the EU funding; freedom of movement to travel through Europe as freely as was done in the past; trade issues between the UK and the European Union and how this would impact some territories having trade with the European Union,” he stated

He continued: “Anguilla had its specific concerns. Those had to do with border issues as they relate to our relationship with French St. Martin and Dutch St. Maarten which both have connections with the European Union. We have had on-going relationships with St. Martin/St. Maarten for centuries. Sociologically, we are one family and geographically we are just approximately about five miles apart… and we have constant movement of our people between the islands. It is also an important access point for persons coming to Anguilla whether they are tourists, Anguillians returning home or travelling abroad. There are critical issues of immigration, and also in relation to the manner in which we are treated. There are issues as well regarding fishing in our exclusive economic zone which extends 200 miles to the north and which we share with St. Martin/S. Maarten. We need to ensure that the usage of those resources will continue for us to share in a friendly manner and to ensure that there is access to French waters for the sale of our trade and that this is still possible. We also want to ensure that Anguillians, whether for trade, medical purposes, or to go to school and so forth, are able to continue to exercise those opportunities in a free way.”

CM Banks made the point that, apart from Gibraltar, Anguilla is perhaps the only Overseas Territory that has close borders, separated by water, with European Union territories. He stressed the importance of EU funding for Anguilla – and whether or not the UK would replace that funding was another key issue.

“This is an area which affects most of the territories with the exception of Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands. Most of the other UK territories are eligible for funding under the EDF programme,” the Chief Minister explained. “This is the only source of grant funding of any consequence that the Government of Anguilla has…It is something we have to guard very keenly because this is an opportunity for us to meet some of our capital development projects without having a burden on our recurrent budget. Any grant funding available to the Government of Anguilla is very vital so, obviously, if we are going out of the European Union, it is important that we find an alternative source if that funding is not available to us after Brexit.”

Mr. Banks expressed fear that the European Union passport for Nationals of the British Overseas Territories may come into question when the UK leaves the EU. “That is an issue that I raised because, at the end of the day, in the bargaining process, it may be the case that we want certain rights within the European Union…”

The Chief Minister said the British Government explained twelve objectives regarding what the UK was hoping to achieve when it leaves the European Union. “It is noteworthy that among those twelve objectives no mention absolutely was made of the Overseas Territories,” he went on. “We raised that because we felt that somewhere in those objectives should be a recognition of the fact that the UK Government also has Overseas Territories which would be affected in the negotiations in whatever deal or agreement was arrived at. I think on the basis of our persuasion, the future objectives would somewhere include a reference to the Overseas Territories and the importance of the UK Government deriving some benefit for the Overseas Territories.”

In other matters Anguilla’s Minister of Health and Social Development, Mr. Evans McNiel Rogers, expressed concern about the growing number of road accidents, resulting in serious injuries and death. “I am appealing to the general public to use due care, attention and caution when driving on the roads of Anguilla. The life you save may be your own,” he advised. “Those who are seriously injured, and because of the limitations that we have in Anguilla and in terms of diagnostic testing services and so on, have to be flown out of Anguilla. That in itself is an expense to the Government and people of Anguilla and the families. I am reiterating, please use due care and attention when using our roads.”

Mr. Rogers also spoke on the planned construction of the Anguilla Community College, funded by a 3.5 million US dollar loan from the Caribbean Development Bank. “Three construction companies, including an Anguillian company made the short list but the Anguillian company eventually withdrew,” he disclosed, leaving a Chinese company based in Grenada and a Canadian company as the finalists. “The Chinese company was awarded the contract. A number of discussions are taking place between the contractor, the project manager, the Ministry of Labour and the CDB to sort out some of the labour issues and the requirements.”

In addition, the Minister spoke about plans for the installation of the state-of-the-art 540 General Electric CT Scan Machine by May 1 and the required training, by then, of a number of technical operators.

Mr. Cardigan Connor, Parliamentary Secretary, Tourism, who recently attended the CHTA Caribbean Travel Marketplace, gave a rundown of tourism arrivals in 2016 in Anguilla from the various travel markets. These included the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and Canada. He gave the overall number of visitors to Anguilla in 2016 as 175,970. “This was slightly down by 3.4% from 2015,” he explained. “This was mainly due to a decline in excursionists during the course of the year. They mainly come through St. Maarten and the reduction in cruise ships in neighbouring St. Maarten has been down over the past year.” He added that efforts were being made to improve the partnership between Anguilla and St. Maarten and rebuild the market for both islands.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Mrs. Cora Richardson-Hodge, spoke briefly on such matters as the new Coat of Arms for the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution and the programme of activities for that celebration. An issue she spoke on, at some length, was the amendment to the Immigration and Passport (Amendment) Act in relation to children of non-belongers born in Anguilla and grandchildren of belongers born outside Anguilla. She said the amendment was taken back to the House Assembly for passage to be followed by the assent of the Governor. According to her, it was arranged for the amendment to be made retroactive to March 2016. Under the amendment, the forementioned children will be allowed to stay in Anguilla and attend school without paying the usual immigration fees.

Among other matters, Mr. Curtis Richardson, Minister of Infrastructure, reported on the progress of the new fire hall and control tower now being constructed at the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport. He said the building, due to be finished by February 2018, was now about 34% completed – and that there were so far two challenges which were being overcome.

“We are at the point where we have to install the elevator and the cab for the tower, and we are working on making sure that those two procedures are done to align with the construction taking place there,” he stated. “There are two different contractors and we have to make certain that this is done perfectly in order not to impede the construction process.”