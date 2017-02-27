DONATIONS FOR DEBATING SOCIETY

The Anguilla Literary and Debating Society has acknowledged various donations from businesses and individuals to assist the Anguillian debaters participating in the current Leeward Islands Debating Competition in Nevis.

Two of the most recent donors on Tuesday this week were the Hon. Minister of Infrastructure and Elected Representative for Road South, Mr. Curtis Richardson, and Digicel. They both contributed US$1,000 each.

Apart from the Literary and Debating Society’s own funds, the school was obliged to raise some EC $31,000 to finance the debaters’ trip and other expenses to Nevis. It is understood that the amount collected in donations either came close to that figure or covered it.