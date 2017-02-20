DIGICEL SURPRISED & CELEBRATED WITH 3 FINAL WINNERS OF THEIR #GETGIFTED PROMOTION!

Tuesday February 14TH 2017: The Valley, Anguilla: Digicel awarded a total of 12 customers with over 80 prizes in their Get Gifted promotion.

The weekly winners w

ere entered into a draw for 12 accumulating Prizes, where finalists were chosen based on eligibility of signing up, paying in full and on time, activation of any prepaid plan or top up’s of EC $25 or more.

On Wednesday February 8th 2017 Digicel surprised and gifted their 10th winner Mr. Randy Mornix of Sea Feathers. Mr. Mornix won a total of 10 accumulating prizes which were an Xbox 1, Samsung S7, Stationary Bike, 4″ Smart Tab , Foot Spa, Fitbit Wristband , Bed in a bag, Deep Fryer, Portable Power and Bluetooth Headphones.

At 2 PM on Wednesday, the Digicel team surprised Mr. Mornix when they drove to his location with his knowledge of only collecting an ID to update his customer profile. Randy with ID in hand was surprised when Marketing Executive Roxanne Webster reveled he was LIVE on Facebook and Nadica Richardson Direct sales supervisor revealed the good news of his winnings.

“What! Are you guys for real!? Wow I’m so happy right now I can’t wait to see my son he would love this Xbox” He exclaimed.

On Thursday February 9th 2017, Digicel surprised and gifted their 11th winner Mr. Orin Gumbs of The Valley. Mr. Gumbs won a total of 11 accumulating prizes which were a Surround sound system, Xbox 1, Samsung S7, Stationary Bike, 4″ Smart Tab , Foot Spa, Fitbit Wristband , Bed in a bag, Deep Fryer, Portable Power and Bluetooth Headphones.

The Digicel team surprised Mr. Gumbs at local restaurant English Rose where he had stopped to grab lunch. In total shock, LIVE on Digicel’s Facebook page Mr. Gumbs displayed a sense of disbelief as he was wondering how he entered a raffle. Delvicia MacDonna, Digicel’s Retail Supervisor advised him that h

e had simply paid his bill in full and on time and was today’s lucky winner.

As the suspense grew within Digicel’s customers it was finally time to reveal the final 12th lucky winner who would walk away with 12 prizes.

On Friday February 10th 2017, Digicel surprised and gifted their 12th winner. This time the winner was contacted regarding false roaming charges on their account. Ms. Ritchie came in immediately to query her bill unaware of the surprise Digicel had instore for her.

As she entered the retail store “YOU JUST GOT GIFTED” was shouted from the entire Digicel team who gathered for the final surprise. Ms. Ritchie took at least 5 minutes to gather herself, the room was filled with excitement, laughter and cheer. Ms. Shanesha Ritchie won a total of 12 prizes which were a 70” Samsung SMART TV, Surround sound system, Xbox 1, Samsung S7, Stationary Bike, 4″ Smart Tab , Foot Spa, Fitbit Wristband , Bed in a bag, Deep Fryer, Portable Power and Bluetooth Headphones.

Digicel’s Marketing Executive, Ms. Roxanne Webster exclaimed, “All of our winning customers from number 1 – 12 have been really excited, they least expect it and it’s thrilling to see that these valuable items can make a change in their everyday lives, we want to say a hearty thank you to them for being our loyal customers and we are happy to have celebrated these Extraordinary moments with them.”

Digicel’s CEO Mr. Ronan McGrane commented “Digicel’s GET GIFTED promotion injected fun and excitement into the market with many customers winning assorted valuable prizes over the entire campaign period. Digicel is looking forward to making many more memorable and rewarding promotions, as we continue to improve the lives of our Extraordinary customers.”

Digicel encourages all customers to stay glued to social media pages to find out ways in which they too can qualify for more promotions and giveaways. Customers should also download the My Digicel app for updates and more information.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)