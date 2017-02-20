CURTIS LOVE’S STATEMENT REGARDING THE PUBLISHED TAPE

(The following is the actual text of a statement made by Mr. Curtis Richardson at the Government Press Conference on Tuesday February 14th, 2017. The statement corroborates that already mentioned elsewhere in The Anguillian.)

In life many situations will arise. There is always a danger that what we hear and see can overshadow the truth and mislead us into poor judgments. So it is with this tape.

The Good Book records that Potiphar’s wife cried out attempted rape and got a guilty verdict because she had Joseph’s coat and he was present on her premises at the time of the accusation. Indeed scripture reveals that proving your innocence can be challenging when what is being circulated does not accurately account for the unfolding of actual time and events.

In such a hostile environment I must express my deepest regret for the disappointments and frustrations the published recording has caused to Anguillians, the people of ST. Maarten, and several people throughout the world.

I regret any distractions the AUF Team and the AUF government had to deal with as an unnecessary addition to the already overloaded challenges in a time when the focus should be moving the country forward.

I am grateful that God, the Almighty God whom I serve, has granted grace and wisdom. It is my intention to serve my country with all that I am.

Thanks…….CURTIS LOVE