CHIEF MINISTER COMPLAINS TO BARONESS ANELAY “The Governor has crossed the line”

The issue between Chief Minister, Mr. Victor Banks, and Governor Christina Scott, involving the transfer of Permanent Secretaries by the latter’s office, and the Ministerial reassignments by Mr. Banks as a result, has reached another dimension in their continuing disagreement.

Chief Minister Banks has now written a letter of complaint to Baroness Joyce Anelay, the Minister for the British Overseas Territories. In that letter, printed on page 3 of this edition of The Anguillian, Mr. Banks said he and Governor Scott “have an excellent relationship” but he has to be “brutally frank and forthright in defence of issues affecting Anguilla… yet without any intended disrespect.”

He stated that in disallowing his request for the Ministerial reassignments, it was his “strong view that the Governor has crossed the line.” He has appealed to the British Minister “to intervene in this matter.” If it is not resolved by the time of his visit to London for the coming Overseas Territories Consultations on BREXIT, Mr. Banks has requested an audience with the Minister “during the margins of that meeting.”