Chevening Scholars Welcome Home Ceremony Remarks – Ms. Sherise Brooks

“Scholar for a year, Chevener for life”

I fondly recall the day I found out I was #ChosenforChevening. I was sitting at my desk at work, having just called the Governor’s Office for a status update on my interview and application for the hundredth time (haha), when I received an email notification from none other than the Chevening Scholarship Programme. With trepidation, I timidly clicked on the email link, heart beating rapidly as what I read next could have serious implications for my future. I recall only reading the first few words “We are delighted to inform you…” before I was up and out of my chair and jumping up and down with excitement, a bewildering sight to my coworkers I’m sure. That day my Chevening journey began and to date it has continued to be a remarkable and inspiring journey.

My Chevening journey has not been without it’s challenges. On September 15th, 2015, I departed my tiny tropical paradise of Anguilla and journeyed to the United Kingdom to begin a new and exciting chapter of my life. Two weeks into my journey, I was hospitalised and had to undergo minor surgery. The road to recovery was not an easy one, however with the support of the National Health System (NHS), the international student office, family and friends I was still able to persevere and thoroughly enjoy my first semester at the University of Southampton.

During this time I attended the Women of the Future Summit in London where I had the pleasure of being inspired by and engage with innovative female leaders in their respective fields, globally. As part of the week of activities, I attended a Women’s Tea at Buckingham Palace. A once in a lifetime experience!

Through my University and programme, I was also awarded the opportunity to participate in the Democracy Matters project, which hosted the United Kingdom’s first citizens’ assembly on governance and local devolution. The findings of which were the subject of a presentation to members of the House of Lords. In my capacity as group facilitator, I was responsible for leading small group discussions, ensuring equity in participation and advocating for the views of my group with the whole assembly. It was an extremely useful experience that served to broaden my knowledge and understanding of international policy research and contemporary national policy consultation. It also provided training in essential qualitative research and small group facilitation skills, all of which proved to be very helpful in my studies.

Personally, I believe that university is not only an opportunity to learn, but also connect, network, explore and be inspired. During my year as a Chevening scholar, I was fortunate to meet and engage with persons from a multitude of different countries such as Egypt, Zambia, Canada, Nigeria, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Haiti and Indonesia. I was particularly excited to engage with scholars from the Caribbean as we share a common goal; island development. What makes these individuals amazing is that they are passionate about inspiring, motivating and developing not only the persons around them but also their communities and their countries. I am extremely lucky to be able to call many of them good friends.

Perhaps, the most exhilarating aspect of my year abroad, were my travel adventures. One of the great things about Chevening is that the programme provides a holistic experience for its scholars focused on academics, personal and professional development and exposure to different cultures and natural wonders. I travelled with Chevening to Northern Ireland where I visited Stormont Estate, home to the Northern Ireland Assembly and two of Belfast’s most iconic natural landmarks, Giant’s Causeway and Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge. I also travelled to several other cities in the UK, Europe and Africa. If you’re interested in reading more about those travels, you can visit my blog www.thebusinessofchic.com where I share my personal guide to Venice, Italy, 24hrs in Amsterdam, tips for surviving Moroccan Souks/markets and much more!

My Chevening journey was a great experience filled with many adventures, triumphs and challenges. I have laughed. I have cried. I have experienced severe stress but also delightful exuberance. I have met extraordinary people and visited amazing places. I have learnt and grown so much in such a short period of time.

I am extremely thankful to the Governor’s Office, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Chevening Secretariat for recognising the leader within me and affording me this precious opportunity to pursue my Master’s Degree. Thank you to my mom, known as Tr. Wreneth to most, for spending many long nights on Skype with me and seeing me through the stressful moments. Thank you to my sister Shelly, for always being a great inspiration and role model and to my boyfriend, Akio, thank you for being an invaluable support system. You guys are the real MVPs!

Chevening is a prestigious Master’s scholarship funded by the UK government awarded to individuals who demonstrate the potential to become future leaders in their respective countries. It is definitely an honour and a privilege to now be listed among all the other distinguished Chevening Alumni. My personal goal is to create, expand and strengthen networks from the Chevening community to the Anguillian community as we all work together to impact beneficial change nationally, regionally and globally.

Sherise Brooks