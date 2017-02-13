Chevening Scholars Welcome Home Ceremony Remarks – Ms. Shellya Rogers

One of my favourite writers, John Maxwell once said, “Leadership is not about titles, positions or flowcharts. It is about one life influencing another”. Though I’ve had the pleasure of holding many different positions in many different organizations, I’ve gained the most fulfilment from making a positive impact on the lives of others. A wise mentor once told me, “Shellya you won’t be able to change the world but you can help to make it better by assisting others. You don’t have to have a lot of money, it can be as easy as helping someone to fill out an application, helping someone to speak a bit better, helping someone with a school project, and it’s just that simple”. When I first heard about Chevening from a fellow Chevening Alumna almost 5 years ago, I didn’t feel as though I was worthy of a scholarship that was designed for future leaders in their fields of study. 5 years later, I’m glad that I didn’t allow that self doubt to deter me from applying for the Chevening Scholarship.

My Chevening experience has redefined my focus as an academic, a professional and a leader. I was blessed with a rare opportunity to pursue post graduate studies in an exceptional education system, travel throughout Europe and the U.K, attend life changing conferences and meet with some of the most inspiring intellectuals, diplomats and students. I chose a dynamic, diverse and cheerful city to pursue my studies in. I fell in love with the UK’s charm, architecture and convenient travel options. Whether I was taking in the breath taking ambiance of the Roman baths during my visit to Bath, viewing the magnificent architecture of the Royal Pavillion in Brighton, taking nightly strolls down Prince Street in Edingburgh or I was enjoying the tech savvy Media City at the University of Salford, Manchester I was completely immersing myself into the United Kingdom. Though these are only a small fraction of the many British cities I visited they represent some of my best experiences.

I also found the time to visit popular European countries such as Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Italy while also feeding my obsession with communism by visiting the former communist countries of Hungary and Romania. My chevening travels were nothing short of amazing and enlightening.

The University of Birmingham provided me with a safe, welcoming and studious environment that allowed me to build my academic, social and fitness capacity all at once. My global perspective has widened tremendously within the past year as I dedicated myself to understanding the political systems, economic drivers and social issues of the various countries of the people I studied with. I now have friends from China, Uganda, Angola, Columbia, Mexico, Cuba, Ghana, Russia, Germany and the U.K.

I was given the opportunity on multiple occasions to serve as an expert for various modules in the School of Local Government and Society at the University of Birmingham. I’ve also had the opportunity to represent the university at conferences and panel discussions. I am now a more confident professional who is anxious to make significant contributions to my community, the Anguilla Public Service and the island.

My journey began with opportunity (the scholarship), faith (in myself) and an enabler (the Governor’s office). I wish to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Her Excellency, the Governor Ms. Christina Scott and the staff at the Governor’s office for making my application process a smooth and pleasant one. Your decision to take over the scholarship application process has infused it with a sense of excitement, hope and prestige. The island of Anguilla is grateful to have a Governor who is committed to helping Anguillians to develop themselves professionally and academically. I wish to thank my director at the Department of youth and Culture and the government of Anguilla for allowing me to take advantage of this unique opportunity without worrying about the security of my employment. To my fiancé who has supported me tremendously throughout this journey, I wish to thank you for your patience and commitment to ensuring that all of my needs were fulfilled during this journey. To my mother, Thank you for your love, support and prayers. Over a year ago I left Anguilla as a Chevening Scholar and today I read this as a Chevening Alumni and holder of a Master’s Degree in Public Management (Local Policy & Leadership) with (Distinction). I am grateful, I am educated, I am scholastically debt free, I am a leader and I am Chevening. Thank you!!!!!!!!!