Chevening Scholars Welcome Home Ceremony Remarks – Ms. Rochelle Rogers

This was just the beginning of one of, if not, the best single year I have experienced in my life. Though at first I was apprehensive because I had never been to the UK, all I knew was that the weather was gray and rainy. In addition, I was nervous about returning to higher education in a new area I had not previously studied at undergraduate level, and sad about being away from my friends. This apprehension was heightening upon discovering: I now had 17 international flatmates in my University accommodations sharing one kitchen. However, life works in interesting ways and this kitchen-share produced many wonderful moments throughout my year as we, Flat 11, exchanged food and simultaneous conversations that enlightened me to the differing realities of life all across the world.

Through Chevening, I met many amazing people who, often in difficult circumstances, have persevered and continually tried to make the world better. Similarly, in my Public Health course, I also connected with others about their experiences working in public health in developing countries. I understood the difficulties often faced by others working in not just under resourced health systems, but also in regions experiencing conflict but still continued to press on because the work needed be done.

Throughout my year, I also attended many activities offered by Chevening and travelled through the UK discovering many fabulous cultural gems – from Edinburgh’s fabulous mid-city castle, Bath’s roman history, the Viking history of York and even the home of Shakespeare, Stratford-upon Avon. I expanded my travelling horizons by doing solo treks to new spaces and even found time for a whirlwind backpacking tour of Europe with my best friend. I am heartened and solidified through this experience that has made a curious girl even more curious and eager to discover the people and cultures all around her.

At this time, I would like acknowledge and extend my gratefulness to the various persons and entities in my life who have bought me here and continue to push me onward and upward. Thank you to my parents, especially my mom who is here this morning; to my friends near and far who have kept me sane; all the persons I met in Birmingham who made that sometimes cold and gray space feel almost like home. Thank you to the Health Authority of Anguilla, Government of Anguilla, Governor’s Office, Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Chevening Secretariat for assisting me in this journey. If I have forgotten anyone, it was unintentional.

I am so grateful for this experience and will do my best to continue to highlight my Chevening year and hopefully be one of those persons who continue to make the world better.