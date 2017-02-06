Artesha Richardson and Mauriel Carty Continue on the March of Improvement on the Indoor Circuit over the Weekend

Over the weekend (January 28th 2017) Artesha Richardson showed further signs of improvement as she powered her way to second place with a time of 58: 76 seconds, at the JD Martin invitational in Oklahoma. In her previous 400m, she produced time of 59.74 seconds (Aggie Team Invitational 1/13/2017).

Her marks in the 200m dash also show improvement. The 200m time at the Purple Tiger Invitational (1/6/2017) was 26:90 seconds and the time at the Kansas State Invitational was 25:61. With Artesha’s continuing improving, it is only a matter of time before she gains a place in the Conference USA Championships.

Her Black and Gold team mate, Mauriel Carty, shaved nine hundredths of a second when he ran 21:99 over the weekend (January 28th 2017) at the John Thomas Terrier Invitational meet in the 200m. Later that evening, he ran 50.8 seconds to help power the Kingsborough Community College team Wave to third place in the 4x400m relay. While Mauriel has already qualified himself for the Indoor NJCAA (22:00 qualifying time) with his recent effort ( he is now ranked 20th on the qualifying list thus far 20 Carty, Mauriel FR-1 Kingsborough CC 21.99 John Thomas Terrier Invitational 01/27/17 01/28/17) he will be working harder to produce a better time. His 4x400m team is on the verge of qualifying (3:21:88) as they are just four hundredths of a second from the mark (3:21:84).

The members of the Black and Gold track team would like to extend words of encouragement to their team mates for their progress thus far. The aforementioned team and athletes would also like to thank Evans “Styler” Anderson (Styler’s House of Discipline and Taekwondo Club) for his assistance in helping both Mauriel and Artesha obtain their scholarships.

– Contributed