APPOINTMENT OF A NEW DIRECTOR AND PROGRAMME OFFICER OF THE ANGUILLA REDCROSS

The Anguilla RedCross has recently restructured the staff of the organisation and would like to welcome Mr. Vanroy Hodge who has been appointed as Anguilla Branch Director of the British Red Cross. Mr. Hodge holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Leeds Metropolitan University and a Master of Science Degree from Loughborough University; and has also completed professional development training in Project Management, Project Financing, Geographical Information Systems, and other capacity building programs. He has sound Disaster Recovery experience from performing contract work for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the USA. The highlight of which was the multi-billion dollar recovery of Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina. Mr. Hodge was responsible for the Lease-in Task Order that housed over 50,000 families after Hurricane Katrina.

Mr. Hodge is excited to be merging his career and love for humanitarian work by joining the Anguilla Red Cross. He is also a proud member of the Red Cross international humanitarian movement. He is looking forward to working with volunteers and communities.

The new position of Programme Officer was successfully appointed to Trevor Queeley who was previously functioning in the capacity of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Manager. Trevor will have continued responsibility over the disaster management programme area and in part provide programme and project support.

We are asking the public to be supportive as they transition into their roles and functions. The Governing Committee of the Anguilla Red Cross is looking forward to the value that Mr. Hodge will bring to the Red Cross operations in Anguilla, and by extension to the British Red Cross; and subsequently the overall cause of the International Red Cross.

– Press Release

06th February, 2017

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)