ANGUILLA’S DEBATERS FOR LEEWARD ISLANDS DEBATING COMPETITION

Six debaters from the Literary and Debating Society of the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School are representing Anguilla at the Leeward Islands Debating Competition now taking place in Nevis.

The debaters, who left the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport on Wednesday this week, are: Arielle Gaskin, Shakaila Carty, T’arah Niles, Edwin Sutton, Aaron Adams and Chadd Hodge.

The schedule for the debates was arranged as follows:

• Debate 1: St. Kitts vs. St. Maarten, Thursday, February 23: The High Cost of Youth Unemployment Relief Programmes Outweighs the benefits.

• Debate 2: Nevis vs. Montserrat, Friday, February 24: The Global Rise in Anti-Immigration Sentiments is Justified.

• Debate 3: British Virgin Islands vs. Anguilla: Caribbean Educational Practices Lag Far behind Other Regions.

• Debate 4: Winner Debate 1 vs. Antigua, Saturday, February 25: Caribbean Cyber Crime Legislation will lead to the Suppression of Free Expression.

• Debate 5: Winner Debate 2 vs. Winner Debate 3: Lack of Emphasis on the Arts will be detrimental to human development in the Caribbean.

• Debate 6: Winner Debate 4 vs. Winner Debate 5, Sunday, February 26: The Atrocity of our age is the billions of dollars spent on Sports.

The closing ceremony, later on Sunday, will be followed by a banquet entitled: Masquerade Under The Stars.