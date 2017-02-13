ANGUILLA’S CHEVENING SCHOLARS (2015-16) WELCOMED HOME

A ceremony was held at the Governor’s Office on Tuesday, February 7, to welcome home Anguilla’s 2015-16 Chevening Scholars, all of whom spent a year in the United Kingdom pursuing their Master’s Degrees. Her Excellency Governor Christina Scott and the Hon. Minister of Health and Social Development, Mr. Evans McNiel Rogers, presented the three scholars with Certificates of Achievement.

Rochelle Rogers earned a Master’s degree in Public Health from the University of Birmingham, Shellya Rogers received a Master’s degree in Public Management also from Birmingham University and Sherise Brooks now holds a Master’s degree in Governance & Policy from the University of Southampton.

Each of the three scholars spoke of their year in the UK and the variety of opportunities they were able to experience due to the Chevening Scholarship Programme. Their addresses are published elsewhere in this edition of The Anguillian.

Chevening is the UK Government’s international awards scheme aimed at developing global leaders. Funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and partner organisations, Chevening offers two types of awards – Chevening Scholarships and Chevening Fellowships.

There are currently four Anguillians in the UK pursuing their Master’s degrees by way of the Chevening Scholarship Programme. Applications for the 2017-18 year of study are now closed. The new application round for 2018-19 will open in August this year.