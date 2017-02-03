The Weekly Independent Newspaper of Anguilla The price of freedom is eternal vigilance - Thomas Jefferson
Is it possible to still join the craft group on Anguilla? I and a friend who lives here would like to join if possible, buy don’t know when and where you meet. Please email me at:
nalexander239@comcast.net
If we can join and when/where to go, please. Thank you and best regards!
Facebook
Do you like the new layout of the Anguillian ?
© 2015 Copyright The Anguillian. All Rights reserved. Design and Developed by SoCreative