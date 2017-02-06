ANGUILLA CRAFT GROUP DONATES DEFIBRILLATORS TO PRINCESS ALEXANDRA HOSPITAL

ANGUILLA—The Anguilla Craft Group has donated defibrillators to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for use in the Accident and Emergency, on the wards, and in the ambulances. In all three large defibrillators and two small ones were donated at a cost of US$17,600.00.

Departmental Manager Alicia Heywood said that the machines were much needed especially for the ambulances. Dr Laarni Cabatana, the anaesthetist at the hospital explained how they are used and their importance. She said the machines are vital for resuscitating patients either an adult or child.

Chair of the Craft Group Lindsay Lawrence said that the group meets weekly and members make a variety of crafts. These are sold mainly at the Soroptimist Christmas Fair and at the Flower and Garden Show. She said that for some years the group has donated all funds raised including to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and the Senior Citizens Home. She said that the hospital is chosen because all Anguillians and their families will benefit in one way or another.

Manager of the Accident and Emergency Ward Judith Owen expressed thanks to the Group saying that the defibrillators are much appreciated. She added that staff members have been trained in their use.