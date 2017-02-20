ALHCS BLACK HISTORY MONTH CONCERT WELL SUPPORTED

A number of local, regional and international personalities, living and dead, including Anguilla’s Revolutionary Leader and Father of the Nation, the late Mr. James Ronald Webster, were given honourable mention at the commencement of a Black History Concert staged by the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School over the weekend.

The event was part of a series of activities held by the school in observance of Black History Month. It was also to create an awareness among students about a long line of coloured people who achieved much success and made important contributions to their society during their lifetime.

Mr. Karl Woodley, Head of the school’s Hospitality Department, who is also a cultural organiser in the community, was tasked with arranging the concert with the assistance of other teachers, students, and members of the public.

“This year the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School decided to celebrate Black History Month and it is the first time it was held since I was at the school,” he told The Anguillian newspaper. “We undertook to have a week of celebrations so we started on the 6th of February and it is going to end on the 17th.

“Our grand concert involves a lot of students from our school who will provide such entertainment as drama, poetry, rap dance and song. We are also going to be blessed by having the Myoumba Folkloric Theatre in the concert. We will also be having a presentation by the Spanish students.

“We are going to wrap up the Black History Month observance with an international food fair on Friday, February 17. It will involve all the students who are attending the school in Anguilla from various parts of the world. We are going to create a festival village where we will have various foods on sale.”

The Black History Month concert was well supported by students of the school, teachers, parents and other members of the public.