ACTING CHIEF MINISTER COMMENTS ON APPROVAL OF BUDGET

Anguilla’s Minister of Social Development, Mr. Evans McNiel Rogers, has commented on the announcement this week that the Minister of the Overseas Territories, Baroness Anelay, and Governor Christina Scott, had given approval to the 2017 National Budget.

Mr. Rogers spoke to The Anguillian on Tuesday, February 8, in the absence of Chief Minister and Minister of Finance, Mr. Victor Banks, who is in London attending the Overseas Joint Ministerial Council conference.

The Acting Chief Minister said: “With respect to the passage of the Budget, I had no doubt that it would be accented to. It was just a matter of time and working out a few details, conditions, and so on.

“With the Chief Minister having almost two decades as Minister of Finance, and ably assisted by the staff in the Ministry, I had no doubt that the Budget would have been assented to. I am pleased and elated and the people of Anguilla should realise that, in the present Chief Minister and Minister of Finance, they have an individual who is well versed in such economics and budgetary aspects. They also have one who is experienced in dealing with the British Government – even though his style, approach, and attitude may be different from those of other Chief Ministers of Anguilla in the past.

“Mr. Banks is widely respected as a leader in the Overseas Territories. He has earned that respect, over the years, with experience not only in dealing with local issues, but regional and international issues as well.”

Mr. Rogers’ comments came shortly before leaving Anguilla for educational talks in Jamaica. “I am a member of the University of the West Indies General Purposes and Finance Committee,” he stated. “I am on my way to the Mona Campus in Jamaica where we will have some activities dealing with the university – along with other budgetary matters of the institution. By virtue of being Minister of Education, I am one of the representatives of the non-campus territories of that body.”

The Minister of Home Affairs, Mrs. Cora Richardson-Hodge, will serve as Acting Chief Minister pending the return of Mr. Victor Banks from London.